Manchester United's pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat has officially entered the concluding stages. The Morocco International has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since June, but there is still a lot of work to be done before this move gets completed.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Amrabat is now officially no longer part of the Fiorentina squad for the next Serie A games. The Fiorentina CEO wants the Morocco midfielder to clarify his future before thinking about returning to the squad. Instead, Amrabat has decided to wait for Manchester United to make their move. The 27-year-old will wait for the Red Devils until the end of the window. If they don't make a bid for him, he will return to Fiorentina's first-team squad.

Amrabat has been a priority for Manchester United since June, but no bid has been lodged for him yet. The Red Devils have been told to offload some players before his signature. Erik ten Hag's club has struggled to offload players in this window. They were unable to offload Harry Maguire despite having an agreement of £30m with West Ham United. Their only significant sale was Fred to Fernerbehace, as they refused to give David de Gea a new contract this summer. Recently, they have allowed Brandon Williams to join Ipswich Town on a season-long loan.

On the other hand, there is a chance that Fiorentina would ask for a higher fee for Amrabat as they won't have much time to sign his replacements. It truly is desperate times at Manchester United for now.