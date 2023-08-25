Fiorentina CEO Barone has given an update on the potential Sofyan Amrabat deal with Manchester United. The Morocco International has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for most of this window.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Barone said, “Sofyan’s not working with the squad — but we have still not received any bid for Amrabat this summer.”

“If there are players who are unhappy here, we can start considering bids for them, of course,”

The problem for the Fiorentina CEO is that although Amrabat is unhappy to stay at the club, his potential destination (Manchester United) have to deal with their own problems. They reportedly want to sell some players to fund the Amrabat deal. They were unable to secure a permanent departure of Harry Maguire, with the English defender not agreeing on personal terms with West Ham. They have recently allowed Brandon Williams to join Championship club Ipswich Town.

They have only sold one key midfielder this summer, and that was Fred to Fernerbehace. With the long-term injury of Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen not being able to play 90 minutes consistently, Manchester United have a decision to make. The exit of Fred and the injury of Mount have left a huge midfield crisis for Erik ten Hag. With Mount sidelined, the Dutchman would like the Red Devils to wrap up the Amrabat move quickly.

Amrabat is currently training alone in Fiorentina as he awaits a move from Manchester United. He will ideally be the perfect partner for Casemiro in Red Devis' midfield, who have struggled to control their previous two Premier League teams due to the isolation of midfield.