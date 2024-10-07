ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Liberty looks to remain undefeated as they host FIU. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an FIU-Liberty prediction and pick.

FIU enters the game sitting at 2-3 on the year. They opened with a loss to Indiana before beating Central Michigan. they would then lose to both FAU and Monmouth. FIU was favored over FCS Monmouth but would give up a game-winning field goal with 1:52 left in the game to fall. They would rebound last time out. After holding a 7-0 lead at the half, they would go on to win the game over Lousiana Tech 17-10. FIU was off this past weekend as they prepared for a Tuesday night game.

Meanwhile, Liberty is 4-0 on the year. After wins over Campbell, New Mexico State, and UTEP, they would face ECU. Liberty would be down 17-7 going into the half, but two fourth quarter touchdowns would give them the 35-24 victory. Liberty would have played App State, but the game was canceled due to Hurricane Helene. They were then off this past weekend as they prepared for a Tuesday night game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: FIU-Liberty Odds

FIU: +19.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +720

Liberty: -19.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 54.5 (-115)

Under: 54.5 (-105)

How to Watch FIU vs. Liberty

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS SportNetwork

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why FIU Could Cover The Spread/Win

FIU is led by Keyone Jenkins. Jenkins comes into the game completing 62.8 percent of his passes, going 91 for 145. He has thrown for 1,104 yards while having nine touchdowns. Still, he has been sacked nine times and thrown four interceptions. Jenkins does have 50 yards rushing and a touchdown though.

His top target has been Eric Rivers. Rivers has 353 yards on 19 receptions this year for three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Dean Patterson has 21 receptions for 259 yards on the year. He has scored twice. Rounding out the top targets is tight end Josiah Miamen. He has ten receptions for 120 yards but has not scored. On the ground, Kejon Owens leads the way. He has run 45 times for 213 yards this year with three scores. Lexington Joseph also has been solid, running 36 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

FIU is 53rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 69th in opponent yards per game. They are 102nd against the rush but 32nd against the pass. JoJo Evans has led the way. He is third on the team in tackles, while breaking up five passes with an interception and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Jamal Potts is tied with Evans in tackles, while having a sack, three passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Why Liberty Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kaidon Salter has led the way this year for Liberty. He has completed 66 of 103 passes this year for 949 yards. Further, he has seven touchdown passes to just one interception. Salter has been sacked seven times but still has run the ball well. He has 40 rushes for 131 yards this year. His top target this year has been Treon Sibley. Sibley has 16 receptions this year for 357 yards and one touchdown. Further, Tyson Mobley has 16 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. Reese Smith has also been solid, bringing in nine receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, Elijah Canion has seven receptions for 130 yards and a score.

In the running game, Quinton Cooley has led the way. He has run 53 times this year for 371 yards. Further, he has scored four times. Billy Lucas has also been solid this year. He has run 57 times on the year for 264 yards. He has also scored four times this year.

Liberty is 25th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 23rd in opponent yards per game. They are 30th against the run while sitting 43rd against the pass. TJ Bush Jr has been great this year. He is second on the team with 18 tackles while he also had 4.5 sacks on the year. Further, he has defended three passes this year. Quinton Reese has also been solid, with two sacks and a forced fumble this year. Decter Ricks Jr. has two interceptions while he also has two passes defended. Further, Liberty has nine sacks on the year while having six takeaways.

Final FIU-Liberty Prediction & Pick

FIU has struggled this year. They are 108th in third down conversions this year while sitting 63rd in turnover margin this year. Meanwhile, Liberty is 28th in the nation in third down conversion this year, while sitting 25th in turnover margin. Further, FIU has struggled heavily against the run this year while Liberty is 26th in the nation in rushing yards per game this year. Liberty will keep the ball on the ground in this one, and keep converting third downs. Expect them to also make a few big plays. The odds in this FIU-Liberty game heavily favor Liberty in this one, and they will cover that spread.

Final FIU-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -19.5 (-105)