A Five Nights at Freddy's sequel seems to be coming soon according to Josh Hutcherson's recent comments.

Josh Hutcherson gave fans an exciting tease about a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel.

In a recent interview, he teased that a script for the sequel is being nailed down. Perhaps once it is finalized, the sequel will be fast-tracked into production.

An exciting update

Talking to Variety about his new film, The Beekeeper, Hutcherson revealed that a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel is in the works.

“I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible,” Hutcherson revealed. “Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me[,] to be a part of it was so cool and phenomenal.

“We hoped it would connect with audiences,” Hutcherson added. “But I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.”

Blumhouse and Universal have yet to officially green-light a sequel. However, from the sounds of it, they are at work on a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel at the time of this writing. An official announcement feels inevitable.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was an adaptation of the popular video game series. It starred Josh Hutcherson as a night guard who takes a job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. What he doesn’t know is that the animatronics at the family entertainment center come to life at night. Matthew Lillard, Piper Rubio, and Elizabeth Lail also starred in the film.

It was a huge success for Universal and Blumhouse. Five Nights at Freddy’s grossed over $290 million worldwide on a $20 million budget.