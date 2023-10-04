Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse Productions and producer of Five Nights at Freddy's, has made a bold claim about the film's budget.

Speaking to Fortune, Blum claims that Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's has already made its budget back and then some. The film doesn't even open until later this month, but it has reportedly made its budget back and more purely off of the sale of its streaming and theatrical distribution rights.

Blumhouse Productions made the Five Nights at Freddy's film, but Universal scooped up the theatrical and streaming rights. The film will be simultaneously released in theaters and on Peacock on October 27. Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson stars in the film along with Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard, and Piper Rubio.

Based on the popular video game series, Five Nights at Freddy's follows Mike Schmidt (Hutcherson), a security guard, who takes a job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Little does he know that the animatronic mascots hunt down anyone who's there past midnight.

Jason Blum is the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions — one of, if not the top of the horror food chain. He has frequently collaborated with Universal beginning with The Purge (2013). Some of Blumhouse's films include Ouija, The Visit, Get Out, Happy Death Day, Freaky, The Black Phone, and M3GAN.

Blumhouse also produced David Gordon Green's recent Halloween trilogy. Blum and his company will once again collaborate with Green on The Exorcist: Believer, the first of a new trilogy in the franchise.

Five Nights at Freddy's will be released on October 27.