Over the past couple of years, Overtime Elite has emerged as a legit alternative to young basketball players who may not want to take the traditional college route through the NCAA or may not want to go the traditional high school route. While the program is still in it's early stages, there's no denying that it's been successful so far. Amen and Ausar Thompson were back-to-back NBA lottery picks while three other players in Dominick Barlow, Jazian Gortman and Jaylen Martin securing NBA roster spots. The program made headlines this week with the announcement of yet another top high school player addition. Five-star prospect Karter Knox, the younger brother of NBA player Kevin Knox, will transfer from Tampa Catholic to Overtime Elite.

UH OH 😬 5-STAR WING KARTER KNOX IS BRINGING HIS TALENTS TO ATLANTA ✅ @Karterrknox pic.twitter.com/VIHLIYV40W — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) July 31, 2023

Karter Knox will maintain his college eligibility upon transferring to Overtime Elite. While the program provides players the opportunity to turn pro and prepare for the NBA Draft as it did with the Thompson twins, it also allows high school players the option to keep their NCAA eligibility and attend college.

Knox has emerged as one of the top high school basketball recruits in the nation. An athletic wing, Knox currently holds offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, USF, Arizona State, Boise State and Illinois. Knox joins an already loaded incoming group of 2024 players including Kanon Catchings, DaQuan Davis, John Bol and Adam Oumiddoch. Catchings is currently committed to Purdue while Davis is committed to Providence.

The popularity of Overtime Elite is already growing.