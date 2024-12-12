We had a blast playing College Football 25 this year, but we also want to see the series improve in College Football 26. Unlike Madden NFL, which has become stale over the last 10+ years, College Football 26 has a chance to prove that EA Sports cares about growing their sports titles, and not just their pockets. Therefore, we listed five things we would love to see in College Football 25.

Five Things We Want to See in College Football 26

1. Real Coaches

College Football 25 features well over 10,000 real athletes who opted to be in the game. The next logical step would be to bring in real coaches, and possibly, real coordinators. If this is going to be the exclusive NCAA Football video game experience, then it should strive to include as much as possible. Heck, one of CFB 25's updates added hundreds of players. Would it be that difficult to implement coaches?

Not every coach might want to opt in. Plus, there's the issue of compensation, and what EA is willing to pay to include real coaches. Just getting players was a headache enough, thanks to a long legal battle and debates about compensation. But with less coaches than players, this shouldn't be as difficult to figure out.

2. Improved Play-Calling in Road to Glory

Road To Glory would be more fun if your play-calling wasn't so restricted. We get it, it's realistic because no coach would let a freshman call the plays. But wouldn't you at least like the option to either:

Choose your own plays OR

Let the coach decide

In a recent update, the developers made it so you can audible during games. But even then, you're still limited in what plays you can call. Unless you have a high coach trust level, you won't have the freedom to be creative. Who knows? This could hurt your chances of transferring to a top 10 school or winning the heisman.

3. Improved Presentation – On and Off the Field.

College Football 25's presentation is great, but there are ways to make it better. We love the fight songs, chants, signs, and so on for every team. But the actual in-game commentary feels dry. Despite having multiple announcing crews which include the likes of Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis, they don't really seem invested in the game.

We understand there are 102 more teams in this game than in Madden 25. So expecting them to have unique dialogue for every team and player would be insane. But still, we wish there was a bit more dialogue to support the presentation.

Another thing we'd like to see is more Mascots. CFB 25 had 50, but we'd like to see a lot more in College Football 26. When designing the game, EA said that their mindset was that every team was someone's favorite. Therefore, it'd be fair to fans who didn't see their lovable mascots last year, if they could see them next year.

Off the field, the menus need to be improved. We want to see a bit more in Dynasty before each game. A newspaper, weekly show, or other media form would make the process in-between the weeks more fun. Remember the Extra Point Show in Madden? Or what about the Tony Bruno Show?

Either way, there needs to be something for players to follow throughout their seasons to keep the experience fresh.

4. PC Port & Improved Cross-Play

I'm sure there are a lot of PC players who want to play College Football 25. We don't need College Football 26 on PS4 or Xbox Series X, I get that. But it would be nice to expand the number of players who can purchase your product. Of course, they should only do this as long as it does not compromise the quality of the game.

And speaking of players, we want to see Improved Crossplay. I wish I (a PlayStation player) could run a connected Dynasty together. Cross-Platform play is possible, but only through a limited number of modes. We'd like to see that change in College Football 26.

5. Improved Team Builder

Team Builder is a fantastic idea that was horribly implemented in CFB 25. In College Football 26, we'd like to see many improvements.

Firstly, does Team Builder really need to be a website? Didn't old Madden games let you create your own team in the game? Doesn't Super Mega Baseball 4 (an EA Sports game) let you create your own logo with an advanced customization suite in-game?

The point is, Team Builder shouldn't be a separate website or application – It should be in the game. This would create less headaches in a variety of ways. Firstly, if it's in the game, it won't require you to be online. Secondly, the website, for lack of a better word, sucks. We could forgive it at launch since it was in Beta, but it's still awful.

Lastly, you're only able to use your Team Builder teams in certain modes. That's ridiculous. You should be able to use build your team in-game, and use them anywhere you like. EA Sports, why does your slogan say “It's in the game”, if it is, in fact, not in the game?

6. FCS Schools

Okay, we lied. There are technically six things we want to see.

All 134 FBS Schools are in College Football 25. In College Football 26, we want to see FCS Schools. But we also want to remain realistic. There are 129 FCS Schools, and implementing them all in one year might be tough. However, EA Sports FC 25 features 700 clubs around the world. Considering the money and manpower EA has, it shouldn't be impossible.

Even if they added 50 teams at launch, or just overall, it would show fans that EA Sports is dedicated to expanding the game of College Football on consoles.

Overall, that includes just some of the things we want to see in College Football 26. Regardless of whether or not any of these ideas are used, we hope to see CFB 26 improve on a large scale.

