The Calgary Flames were mostly quiet leading up to the NHL trade deadline. However, they snuck in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes at the buzzer, and it’s an interesting one.

The Flames acquired defenseman Troy Stecher and forward Nick Ritchie. In return, the Coyotes acquired defenseman Connor Mackey and forward Brett Ritchie.

As you can tell, two of those players share a last name. And yes, they are related to each other. The Flames and Coyotes traded a pair of brothers for each other on Friday.

Older brother Brett Ritchie, 29, joins the Coyotes with 34 games under his belt this season. He has six goals and two assists for the Flames and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Younger brother Nick Ritchie, 27, played 58 games this season for the Coyotes. He has nine goals and 12 assists this season and is also an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The principal part of this deal is Stecher. Stecher makes a return to Canada after a three-year run stateside with the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, and Coyotes.

Stecher began his career with the Vancouver Canucks, where he spent four seasons. He played 286 games with the Canucks, recording 75 points during that time.

The Flames needed depth along the blueline, and they get it here. Breakout defenseman Oliver Kylington is away from the team dealing with a personal matter.

The Flames are fifth in the Pacific Divison and are five points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Calgary is also seven points back of the Seattle Kraken for third in the Pacific. If they catch Seattle, they could bypass facing a top-two team in the West in the first round of the playoffs.