The Calgary Flames have confirmed a switch up in their coaching staff, but they've also not joined the three NHL clubs that have terminated a head coach.

Flames assistant coach Brad Larsen has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the club to attend to an undisclosed family matter. Meanwhile, the Flames have promoted American Hockey League affiliate Calgary Wranglers coach Trent Cull as an assistant for the foreseeable future.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy released a statement on Larsen's behalf, explaining the organization's support for Larsen while also being able to adjust the coaching staff in his absence.

“Our priority is to provide Brad and his family with continued support during this period when they need it most,” said Conroy. “While Brad remains with his family, we have made these interim adjustments to our coaching staff to ensure our team and development program have the resources required to excel. Our organizational bench strength allows us to confidently make these moves without interruption to performance.”

The Flames are off until December 28 when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

Brad Larsen is in his 1st season as a Flames assistant coach

A native of British Columbia, Larsen was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the 1995 NHL Draft. However, after not signing a contract with the Senators, he re-entered the Draft and was subsequently taken by the Colorado Avalanche.

He mostly played with Colorado's American Hockey League affiliate Hershey Bears before playing 65 games in the NHL between the 2000-01 and 2002-03 campaigns.

He finished his NHL career playing in 294 NHL games, scoring 19 goals with 29 assists. Upon his retirement, he took a coaching job with the Springfield Falcons. He was later hired as an assistant with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2014; he was later made head coach in 2021 after the departure of John Tortorella.

After failing to lead the Blue Jackets to the postseason in either of his two seasons on the job as head coach, he was dismissed. He later was hired by the Flames as an assistant during the 2024 offseason.