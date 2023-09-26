Calgary Flames winger Jakob Pelletier received some sarcastic comments from former coach Darryl Sutter after his NHL debut last season, with Sutter asking the media what Pelletier's number is, which was No. 49 at the time.

Here are Sutter's comments on Pelletier's debut tonight. Not sure why he has to be so sarcastic and negative about Pelletier. The kid just played in his first game and played really well in it. Can't he say one nice thing? pic.twitter.com/BVyhXDyOT2 — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) January 21, 2023

Jakob Pelletier now changed his number to No. 22 for the upcoming season, and he had a funny response when asked why he made the change.

“I think it's easier for the coaches to kind of know the No. 22 (than) the No. 49,” Pelletier said, via Shane Seney of NHL Trade Rumors.

There were many reports that the Flames were not happy with Darryl Sutter as their head coach last season. Ryan Huska is taking over heading into this season. General manager Craig Conroy had a funny story about the number change as well.

“I called him in the summer and I said, ‘What number do you want?'” Craig Conroy said, via Seney. “And he said, ‘Well, if I could pick any number, I'd take 22.' I said, ‘Ooh, you might be kissing a little butt here.' He's like, ‘What?' I told him, ‘That was my number!' He didn't know that.”

It will be interesting to see how Pelletier fares this season. It appears that the front office along with Ryan Huska are trying to bring him up and think positive ahead of the season. It would be big for the Flames if the former first-round pick could live up to his potential.

Calgary is looking to return to the playoffs after missing out last season in disappointing fashion.