Although it's been all-but-confirmed over the last few days, the Calgary Flames made the hiring of Ryan Huska as the franchise's next head coach official on Monday.

“Following a detailed search process, today we are proud to introduce Ryan Huska as Head Coach of the Calgary Flames,” team general manager Craig Conroy said. “While continuity and familiarity are a benefit, we have witnessed first-hand Ryan's work ethic; he is a clear communicator who builds trust with his players; and he's a critical thinker with a plan.

“Ryan provides 11 seasons of bench experience as a head coach from the WHL and the AHL and over 20 years coaching in total, including knowledge gained as an assistant coach in Calgary for the past five seasons. Ryan has earned this opportunity and we are confident he is the right coach for our team.” Huska becomes the 24th coach in Flames history after serving as an assistant since 2018. He began his journey in Calgary when he was appointed the head coach of the Flames' American Hockey League affiliate in Adirondack. In four years in the AHL, he compiled a 135-118-27 record, coaching current Flames Rasmus Andersson, Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington in the process.