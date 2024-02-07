Not many folks expected the Flames to upset the Bruins, which led to an awesome quote from Nazem Kadri after the game.

The 2023-24 NHL season is back underway with the All-Star break in the rearview mirror now, and the Calgary Flames kicked off the homestretch of their campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory over one of the top teams in the league in the Boston Bruins. And after the game, the big win elicited quite a quote from Nazem Kadri.

Not many folks were expecting the Flames, who have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NHL this season, to beat the Bruins, but they were led in large part by Kadri, who didn't score, but did pick up assists on three of their four goals on the night. Kadri knew that the Flames were underdogs in this one, and he offered an awesome quote after the game that summed up Calgary's mindset in this one.

Via Julian McKenzie:

“'A pack of hyenas can take down a lion,' – Nazem Kadri on beating Boston.”

Nazem Kadri, Flames hoping win over Bruins can spur strong second half

The Flames clearly don't have high hopes for the remainder of their campaign given that they already traded Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks, but they could still sneak into the playoffs if they go on a run over the next few weeks. Their win over the Bruins proves that, when things go their way, the Flames have the talent to beat whoever they are on the ice against.

Of course, doing so will be easier said than done if the front office decides to continue selling ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, but Kadri's quote here indicates that the Flames may have a bit more life to them than initially anticipated. It will be interesting to see how they operate ahead of the deadline, but with Kadri leading the way, they can't totally be left for dead yet.