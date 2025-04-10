ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Wild look to move closer to a playoff spot as they face the Calgary Flames. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Flames prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Wild come into the game at 43-29-7, good for fourth in the Central Division. In their last game, the Wild welcomed players back from injury and faced the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks took an early lead, but Marcus Johansson and Brock Faber would both score to make it 2-1 in the first period. In the second the Sharks would tie the game, but Joel Eriksson Ek scored to take the lead back. Still, the Sharks would score twice to take the lead, but Krill Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek would make it 5-4 in the second period. In the third, Eriksson Ek scored hit third and fourth goals of the game to make it 7-4. Still, the Sharks would score three times to tie the game. In overtime, Kirill Kaprizov scored to give the Wild the victory. The Wild will clinch a playoff spot with a win in this game.

Meanwhile, the Flames are 37-27-14 on the year, which is good for fourth in the Pacific Division. The Flames are still in the playoff chase, but currently outside of a playoff spot. In their last game, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. After a scoreless first period, the Flames took the 1-0 lead on a Mikael Backlund goal, but the Ducks would tie it in the third period. Still, Yegor Sharangovich and Matt Coronato both scored to give the Flames the lead, but once again the Ducks would tie the game and force overtime. In overtime, Cutter Gauthier scored to give the Ducks the win.

Here are the Wild-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Flames Odds

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -130

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Wild vs Flames

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Wild Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Wild is led by Kirill Kaprizov. He has played in just 38 games this year but is still third on the team in points. Kaprizov comes in with 25 goals and 30 assists this year, good for 55 total points. He is joined on the line by Marco Rossi and Mats Zuccarello. Rossi is second on the team in points, coming in with 24 goals and 36 assists this year. Meanwhile, Zuccarello is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 18 goals and 33 assists.

The second line is home to Matt Boly, who leads the team in goals, assists, and points. He comes into the game with 26 goals and 45 assists, good for 71 total points. He is joined on the line by Joel Eriksson Ek. Eriksson Ek has scored 13 goals and 15 assists.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 30-18-6 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He is just 1-2-2 in his last five games but is fifth in the NHL in save percentage this year.

Why the Flames Will Cover the Spread/Win

Nazem Kadri leads the top line for the Flames this year. Kadri is first on the team in goals and points, coming into the game with 31 goals and 30 assists. He has seven goals and 13 assists on the power play as well. Martin Pospisil joins Kadri on the top line. He has four goals and 20 assists this year. Finally, Yegor Sharangovich rounds out the line. He has 14 goals and 14 assists this year.

Jonathan Huberdeau is second on the team in points, playing on the second line currently. He has 28 goals and 31 assists this year, good for 58 total points. He also has ten goals and 12 assists on the power play. It is MacKenzie Weegar who is third on the team in points, coming in from the blue line. He has seven goals and 38 assists this year, with four goals and 16 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Blake Coleman has also been solid this year, coming in with 15 goals and 21 assists this year.

Dustin Wolf is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 26-16-6 on the year with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He is 2-1-2 in his last five games.

Final Wild-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Wild come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They can also clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Flames in this one. The Wild just welcomed Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov back to the lineup, which clearly gave the offense a boost. They had scored 12 goals in five games before their last game, where they scored eight goals. Meanwhile, Calgary has won just three of their last eight games. Take the Wild.

Final Wild-Flames Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (-130)