Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington hadn't stepped onto an NHL ice surface since May 2022 prior to Thursday night. Kylington requested personal leave from the team to better focus on his mental health. On Thursday, Calgary lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, but it was a big step for Kylington.

Following the game, the 26-year-old Swede spoke about his experiences with the media. He said it was an incredibly emotional night, acknowledging the standing ovation he received when he first took the ice.

“It’s touching for sure, it really is,” said Kylington, via Sportsnet. “I just want to give it back. I just want to show my abilities on the ice, and I think that’s my way to give it back.”

Kylington showed flashes of the player he was prior to his absence. Some may argue the 26-year-old blueliner was one of the better players for a Flames team that simply looked out of sorts against the Blue Jackets. There were positives to take away despite the loss.

Oliver Kylington happy to be back with Flames

Kylington played 13 minutes on Thursday night. But simply being a part of the starting lineup meant a lot to the 26-year-old. And he was more than grateful to have the full support of the Calgary Flames organization behind him.

“Husk (Flames coach Ryan Huska) didn’t have to do that, but it was nice to see the crowd cheering my name,” he said with a smile, via Sportsnet. “When you see people writing to you, people cheering for you, applauding you, it really touches you in a way where I wasn’t expecting. It means a lot.”

Huska said he felt Kylington was one of the bright spots for Calgary against the Blue Jackets. Overall, though, the Flames head coach was happy to see the reception his defenseman received given everything that has happened.

“It was a big moment for him, for what he’s gone through,” Huska said, via Sportsnet. “He’s had a tough stretch and I think people recognize the challenges probably that he would have faced, and it was nice to see the ovation he did get.”