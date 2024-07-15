Fly across the land herding as many pretty creatures as you can. Here are the details for Flock, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Flock Release Date: July 16, 2024

FLOCK | Release Date Trailer

Flock has a release date of July 16, 2024. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam. A demo for the game is currently available on Steam.

Flock Gameplay

FLOCK | Gameplay Walkthrough

Flock is a co-op game with a focus on collection and flight. Players control a Bird Rider, tasked with filling up a guidebook on identifying the numerous flying creatures roaming the land, all while flying themselves.

As a Bird Rider, most of the game is spent on the back of your giant bird. Players can freely move their bird around, although altitude control is automatic.

While flying around, players will encounter numerous flying creatures, species distinct from one another. Players must first observe these creatures, taking note of their coloration, mannerisms, and appearance.

Once players have observed everything they can, they must then identify the species of the creature in question, slowly filling up the guide as they go along.

As the player progresses, they will receive gain access to various whistles. These whistles can charm a specific family of creatures, making them follow the player around as they roam the land. Players can change which creatures follow them, as well as increase the size of their flock.

Players will also unlock new areas of the map as they progress, giving them access to varied locales and new species of creatures to charm and add to the flock. The game also has a day-night cycle, which can affect which animals are roaming. Players must make sure to roam previously visited locations to discover more species of creatures.

During their travels, players can also locate sheep roaming the land that can produce wool. Players can then buy cosmetics, such as jackets, pants, scarves, and more, using the wool.

Flock Story

As mentioned above, the game follows your story as a Bird Rider. Your aunt, Jane, requested your help, as a Cloudsurge has covered the land in dense clouds. This prevents exploration, as the clouds drastically lower visibility.

As a Bird Rider, however, the clouds do not affect you as much thanks to being able to fly above them. As such, it is up to you to roam the land. Aunt Jane tasks you with helping her in completing a guide that will allow others to identify the land’s various creatures.

Other than that, Aunt Jane also tasks the player with figuring out just what caused the Cloudsurge, and if there is anything that can be done to make the clouds go away.

That’s all the information we have about Flock, its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

