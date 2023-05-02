A recent trend in the marketing for a film is releasing a teaser for a teaser trailer coming at a later date. Dune: Part Two is the latest film to join the trend, but the 40-second teaser gave the first glimpses at some A-listers that are newcomers to the franchise.

The teaser of Dune: Part Two, which runs about 43 seconds in total, begins with a character planting a device in the sand from the first film that attracts the sandworms. Hopefully, for the sake of whoever this character is, they receive a better fate than some of the Sardaukar in the last film. The teaser then transitions to a slew of shots of the main characters. Of course, we see returning faces like Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Chani (Zendaya), and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), but the main attraction is that we also get quick glimpses of Princess Ifulan (Florence Pugh) and Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler).

Princess Ifulan is donning a silver-filled headdress of some kind while Butler looks almost unrecognizable as Feyd-Rautha. With a shaved head and no eyebrows, Butler looks a lot different than he did with the pompadour hairstyle in Elvis. Director Denis Villeneuve described Butler’s performance as “a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger” when speaking to Vanity Fair, so that will be interesting to watch with his physical appearance. Another rock legend, Sting, actually played the character of Feyd-Rautha in David Lynch‘s 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dune: Part Two continues where the previous film left off and will continue the journey of Paul Atreides as he continues his quest for revenge against those who tore his family apart. Additionally, he’s tied in with Chani and the rest of the Fremen for the adventure.

Dune: Part Two will be released on November 3.