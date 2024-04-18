Florida A&M has announced the hire of Patrick Crarey II as the 15th men's basketball coach, per a statement by the institution.
“I'm delighted to welcome Coach Crarey and his family as the newest members of the FAMUly,” said Florida A&M Vice President of Athletics Tiffani Dawn-Sykes. “I must thank the dedicated members of the search committee for their diligent efforts in identifying Patrick amidst a pool of interested and talented candidates. During this process, I received countless emails and messages from people who shared that they wanted a winner, and Patrick's reputation as a winner precedes him. I look forward to his fresh perspective and the leadership he'll bring as we usher in a new era for FAMU Men's Basketball.”
Crarey spoke about his hire in the statement, saying, “Rattler Nation, I am humbled and elated to join the FAMUly as the new head coach of the men's basketball team at the #1 public HBCU, Florida A&M University. I am extremely thankful to President Robinson and AD Sykes for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead this program. We look forward to building strong relationships with the student body, faculty, staff, alumni, and the Tallahassee community. Our program is poised to become a perennial contender in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and I can't wait to get started.”
Crarey takes over a Florida A&M men's basketball team that has struggled in recent years. The program agreed to part ways with long-time men's basketball coach Robert McCullum in March.
McCullum was appointed as the Rattlers' coach in May 2017, surpassing two-time NBA champion and Jackson State alumnus Lindsey Hunter and former Florida State coach Pat Kennedy. In his initial four seasons, McCullum achieved success by leading the team to four consecutive winning seasons in their conference.
During Florida A&M's transition from the MEAC to the SWAC, he guided them to an 11-7 record in the conference and a seven-game win streak. McCullum coached standout player MJ Randolph, who later became the SWAC Player of the Year in the 2021-2022 season.
However, the Rattlers faced challenges in the last two seasons, concluding the 2022-2023 season with a 7-22 overall record (5-13 in conference) and a 6-23 overall record (4-14 in conference). One notable upset was against Albany State University from the SIAC, resulting in a 92-85 loss on November 29th.
Florida A&M now relies on Crarey to guide the team back to success. The new head coach has a track record of achievements, having led St. Thomas University to a 61-27 record, two back-to-back appearances in the NAIA Tournaments, and three consecutive winning seasons during his tenure with the Bobcats.
Crarey guided the Bobcats to a 22-9, 10-4 record in the 2023-24 season, clinching the Sun Conference Regular Season Championship. They advanced to the NAIA Tournament 2nd Round and closed the season ranked 21st nationally. Crarey's exceptional coaching earned them the title of Sun Conference Coach of the Year.
In the 2022-23 season, Crarey achieved a historic milestone with the Bobcats, securing a program-best 26 wins, boasting a remarkable 15-1 home record, and achieving their highest program finish by reaching the NAIA Round of 16 as an NAIA Division I member. Notably, Crarey's inaugural recruiting class included Fred Mulbah, who became the first Bobcat to reach 200 assists, setting a program record at 241. Additionally, Dalon Dean and Milton Matthews broke records by becoming the top two players in 3-point baskets made in a single season with 111 and 100, respectively, and were the only duo to reach 100 in a single season. The Bobcats also saw three players named as All-Conference members.
With a decade-long tenure as the men's basketball coach and Athletic Director at Washington Adventist University (MD), Crarey's leadership was instrumental in the Shock's 2014 National Championship win, earning two conference coach of the year honors, and setting a program record of 23 wins in a single season in 2020.
Patrick Crarey II will officially be introduced in a press conference on Thursday at 2 PM.