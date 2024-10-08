The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Rattlers pulled off a significant upset against the Alabama State University (ASU) Hornets, winning 28-13 on homecoming day. The Rattlers took an early lead with a touchdown at 4:12 in the first quarter and maintained that advantage throughout the game.

Quarterback Daniel Richardson led the Rattlers’ offense, completing 20 of 30 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He now ranks second in the conference for passing yards this season, totaling 1,183 yards over five games. A’Ceon Cobb was a key target, catching three passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, the Rattlers amassed 112 rushing yards, with Levontai Summersett leading the way with 66 yards. Thad Franklin Jr. contributed with 26 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards.

Defensively, FAMU was dominant, particularly in the second half, holding the Hornets to just six points. T.J. Huggins, Nay’Ron Jenkins, and Deco Wilson combined for 15 tackles and two interceptions, while Jenkins also recovered a fumble for a touchdown. The Rattlers’ defense limited ASU to only 68 passing yards, forcing them to rely heavily on their ground game.

ASU’s rushing attack managed to gain 211 yards, led by Jamarie Hostzclaw’s impressive 138 yards on 20 carries. However, their only touchdown came from Tacaris Bozeman, who finished with just two yards rushing.

ASU head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr. acknowledged FAMU’s talent, saying, “We fell short to a talented Florida A&M team; Coach Cozie has those guys playing at a high level.”

Looking ahead, the Rattlers face a challenging schedule with seven consecutive games, starting with a road matchup against the 4-2 Jackson State Tigers, who are coming off a high-scoring 45-38 win against Alabama A&M. That game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the ESPN network.

The Hornets will next host Mississippi Valley State, who is still seeking their first win of the season. That game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on the SWAC Sports Network.