Days after rapper Boston Richey released the controversal “Send A Blitz” music video, the Florida A&M Rattlers have received their fate.

The players “Send A Blitz” video, filmed at the Galimore-Powell Field House on Florida A&M’s campus, didn't violate any NCAA rules, per the Tallahassee Democrat. Also, the appearance of university licensed apparel in the video does not break preexisting agreements. Although the FAMU Office of Compliance & Ethics is still conducting an investigation, FAMU football is back to business as usual.

Coach Willie Simmons spoke with alumni group 220 Quarterback Club on Wednesday, briefly touching on the controversy and how it was handled.

“We can't talk much about the details because we're doing an internal investigation within the university. The decision by AD Sykes and I to suspend operations was to get out in front of things and really get our team back together. We met Monday morning as a team and we're all on the same page. That situation won't have any lasting impact on our season in my opinion.”

The video by Boston Richey, released late Friday evening, became a viral topic of conversation after Coach Simmons suspended all football activities pending an investigation. The suspension was lifted on Monday after a statement by FAMU athletic director Tiffani Dawn Sykes. Simmons attended SWAC Media Day on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama alongside starting QB Jeremy Moussa and DB Javan Morgan.

The Rattlers, picked to finish first in the SWAC East in the pre-season poll, start training camp on August 2nd. They will play their first game against Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday, September 3rd. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.