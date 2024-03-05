Florida A&M defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach Davon Morgan announced he is leaving the university after two years of service. Morgan released a heart-felt statement on ‘X' filled with appreciation and gratitude for all the people he met in Tallahassee.
“I come to you today forever humble and grateful to have been a part of history,” Morgan wrote. “It's never the right time to say goodbye, but I will be resigning from my position as the Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Safeties & Nickels Coach. The time has come for me to lead my own program.”
Further in his departure letter, Morgan addressed his players.
“To the players, I want you all to know that I love you. I was hard on you guys and put pressure on you because I wanted you to dig deep and find out who you are and what you were made of! The things we accomplished over the last two years will never be forgotten. Remember there is no right way to do wrong. You are great young men of character and discipline. Continue to chase your dreams and believe in yourselves. Lead by example and continue building on the academic progress we made over the last two seasons. I want yo see you all graduate.”
Coming to Florida A&M from Elizabeth City State, Morgan contained a wealth of knowledge from both the player and coaching perspectives. A graduate of Virginia Tech, Morgan played in the NFL with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. After the Eagles released him in 2015, Morgan joined the coaching staff at Virginia State as the defensive backs coach. He coached at Virginia Lynchburg, Alderson Broaddus, and Emory & Henry College before coming to Elizabeth City State as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.
As the defensive pass game coordinator, Morgan constructed one of the best pass defenses in all of FCS football. The Rattlers ranked first in defensive pass efficiency, second in third-down defense, fourth in interceptions, and eighth in passing defense. Specifically in the SWAC, the Dark Cloud defense reigned supreme. They topped a number of categories, including interceptions (17), passing defense, and defensive passing efficiency.