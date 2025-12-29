With the Dallas Cowboys eliminated from the playoffs, they've already begun formulating their offseason plan. One of their top priorities seems to be re-signing pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Signed to a one-year deal during the offseason, Clowney has going on to appear in 12 games for the team, starting five of them. Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones likes what the defensive end brings to the table, via team reporter Tommy Yarrish.

“We'll be talking with his guys right away,” Jones said. “With his willingness to want to be here and us wanting him to be here, hopefully we can figure something out.”

Over those 12 games, Clowney has put up 35 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks. He is tied for the team lead in sacks with James Houston. Furthermore, Clowney's 76.6 grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 20/113 edge rushers. He ranks 22nd in run defense (71.3) and 16th in pass rush (79.2).

While the Cowboys have the top offense in the NFL, their defensive effort has been a different story. Entering Week 18, Dallas ranks 30th in total defense, allowing 376.8 yards per game. They have been abysmal against the pass, allowing 253.6 YPG.

Clowney won't be able to fix things all on his own, especially from defensive end. But it's clear he has carved out a niche on the defense. When the Cowboys need to rush the passer, Clowney has been a consistent option for the franchise.

Dallas is sure to look much different in 2026 after missing the playoffs for the second-straight season. But it wouldn't be a shock if Clowney was a force on their defensive line once again.