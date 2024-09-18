Florida A&M has selected Angela Suggs, President and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation (FSF), as the top candidate for its new Vice President of Athletics per sourcing from HBCU Pulse and ClutchPoints.

Since taking charge of the FSF in 2017, Suggs has gained a strong reputation in the sports industry. She has played a vital role in bringing major events to Florida, including two Super Bowls in 2020 and 2021 and the NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando (2023, 2024, 2025). Under her leadership, the FSF managed a $9.3 million annual budget, generated an economic impact of over $153 billion, created over 1 million jobs, and attracted more than 29 million visitors to Florida each year.

Suggs has deep ties to FAMU Athletics, previously serving as Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA). While at FAMU, she helped develop the current branding and logos used by FAMU Athletics and contributed to creating the North End Zone Club. A Tallahassee native, Suggs graduated from FAMU High School and matriculated from Florida A&M, also holding a master’s degree from St. Thomas University.

Her experience also includes working in marketing for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. With her sports industry knowledge and commitment to excellence, Suggs is expected to elevate FAMU’s athletic programs on and off the field.

Suggs is set to replace former Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani Dawn Sykes. Tiffani-Dawn Sykes sent her resignation in an email to the athletics staff. Her departure follows a leadership shakeup initiated by FAMU’s interim president, Dr. Timothy Beard, after a controversy involving a fraudulent $237 million donation by Gregory Gerami.

Sykes, who took over in 2022, helped resolve compliance issues within the athletics department by expanding the compliance team and adding more academic advisors. During her time, several FAMU teams won SWAC championships, and she hired basketball legend Bridgette Gordon to coach the women’s team, which reached the SWAC tournament. Sykes was also named “Nike Division I FCS Executive of the Year” in 2023.

Despite her accomplishments, Sykes faced criticism over her recommendations for new football and basketball coaches. The FAMU National Alumni Association held a vote of no confidence after she endorsed a new football coach, and controversy surrounded the hiring of Patrick Crarey II as men’s basketball coach. The Board of Trustees halted his three-year contract, later approving a one-year deal.

Suggs’ contract is set to be reviewed by Florida A&M's Board of Trustees Friday morning.