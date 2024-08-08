A new report released by the Tallahassee Democrat shows that Florida A&M University spent almost $15,000 for the Batterson Farms CEO to visit the university back in May. The visit and the spending coincided with Gerami's speech at the university's Spring commencement ceremony and Gerami's subsequent announcement of dubious $237 million donation.

An investigative report released earlier this week shows how much Florida A&M spent and what they spent it on. Upon Gerami’s arrival, the university prepared a significant amount for the visit, as well as introducing him to the Rattler community during various events like football games. A section of the 176-page independent investigative report is titled “FAMU Cost and Damages Associated with Mr. Gerami.” The university spent roughly $14,650 leading up to and during the visit.

Gerami’s fraudulent $237 million donation caused the university much controversy and bruised its once prestigious reputation. Back in May, the university put the gift on paused the gift after skepticism surrounding Gerami arrived.

“Contrary to benefiting financially from the major gift, the university incurred significant expenses in courting Mr. Gerami and managing the subsequent damage control,” the report said.

“Due to the involvement of various departments, it has been challenging to reconstruct an accurate account of the total costs associated with bringing Mr. Gerami to campus. Limited to invoices able to be obtained during the investigation, the following expenses were identified, indicating the minimum actual financial damages resulting from the donor’s actions, totaling $14,647.79.”

Certain costs were apparent, such as the hotel and airfare for Gerami, who arrived with an unidentified visitor. According to the report, Gerami was supposed to leave the capital on May 6 but was given an extra two days to “address the fallout with the expenses covered by the university. Although they were mentioned in the report, some costs were not added to the final amount. That was exemplified by the “incidentals” section, which said that “money was expended, but only an estimated cost could be provided.

Since the scandal occurred, a number of Florida A&M faculty members have resigned from their positions, including former President Larry Robinson. Florida A&M Vice President of Advancement Shawnta Frida-Stroud resigned from her position in May due to her role in accepting the questionable donation.

Emails were sent to Stroud and another faculty member questioning the status of Gerami’s account prior to the Spring Commencement ceremony. Former President Dr. Larry Robinson stepped down last month following the fraudulent donation. The university has since named Dr. Tim Beard as interim president after Dr. Robinson’s departure.

A point-by-point breakdown of some of the expenses Florida A&M covered for Gerami’s visit is below.