Florida A&M University president Larry Robinson is stepping down, per a statement by the institution released on Friday morning. Per the Tallahassee Democrat, Kristin Harper, Chair of the FAMU Board of Trustees, emailed board members on Friday morning regarding Robinson's decision. The email included Robinson's resignation letter as an attachment.

“With tremendous gratitude for the privilege of leading our beloved Florida A&M University as Interim President in 2016 and President beginning in 2017, and with much optimism for its future, I am writing to inform you of my decision to step down from my position,” Robinson said in the letter. “I will entrust the determination of the precise date to the Board’s preferences while fulfilling any obligations of my existing contract.”

In his resignation letter, Robinson announced his next steps.

“While I may be stepping down from the presidency, this is not a farewell to my FAMUly. Following a sabbatical, I will return to my role as a Distinguished Service Professor in the School of the Environment. I look forward to continuing to contribute to our students' lives and shaping their ability to address the complex problems confronting our world.”

Robinson's resignation comes on the heels of a bogus $237 million donation by Gregory Gerami in May. The supposed donation was announced at Florida A&M's Spring Commencement Ceremonies. After scrutiny from the Florida A&M community as well as HBCU supporters around the nation, Robinson announced that the institution would be pausing the alleged $237 million gift.

Robinson then accepted responsibility for what occurred and apologized in a Board of Trustees meeting on May 15th

“Let me begin by stating that as president of Florida A&M University, I take full responsibility for this matter and the ensuing call out. I apologize to this board, the foundation board of directors, our students, and their families. Our faculty, staff, alumni, and friends who have worked so hard with us over the past several years to elevate Florida A&M University to its current status as the number one public HBCU and the rank of 91 in national public institutions in America according to U. S. News & World Report.”

He continued, addressing the dubious gift from Gerami.

“I saw in this unprecedented gift, the potential to serve our students and our athletic programs in ways unimaginable at that time. It would truly be transformational, I believe. I wanted this to be real and ignore the warning signs along the way. There was no personal gain, but the impact on our students and our university would have been extraordinary.”

Robinson also announced in the Board of Trustees meeting that Florida A&M Vice President of Advancement Shawnta Friday-Stroud has resigned from her position. She will be returning to serve as the Dean of the School of Business and Industry.

Robinson still had the support of Florida A&M supporters after the incident. Per a recording obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, at the FAMU Foundation Board’s general meeting on May 31, he garnered a vote of confidence during the National Alumni Association Conference in Tampa, Florida.

“I’m coming from a place of wanting to make sure our university is okay,” FAMU Foundation board member Gregory Clark concluded the meeting. He shifted his focus to Robinson and remarked, “Dr. Robinson, as I told you before, stay the course, sir.”

FAMU Foundation Vice Chair Kenneth Neighbors read a statement on behalf of Foundation Chairwoman Lisa R. LaBoo, who was not present at the meeting that said, “The last couple of weeks have been challenging regarding the current situation that we are working through. However, one of my favorite phrases is, ‘This, too, shall pass.'”

He continued, “During challenging times we learned from the situation and come out stronger on the end,” Neighbors continued. “We must stand together as one FAMU to continue to support our institution, and all the students that are relying on the financial support of the foundation.”

Larry Robinson presided over immense growth for Flordia A&M since assuming the role as president of the institution in 2017. In his tenure, Florida A&M claimed the status as the number 1 public HBCU in the nation according to US News & World Report's recent rankings released in 2023. Per the Tallahassee Democrat, Harper signaled that the Board of Trustees will be meeting soon to determine next steps post Robinson's resignation.

“In the near future, I will call a special meeting so that we can discuss our next steps as a Board,”