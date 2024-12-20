ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Florida A&M and BYU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida A&M-BYU prediction and pick.

The BYU Cougars host the Florida A&M Rattlers in a highly anticipated matchup at the Marriott Center, with BYU looking dominant entering the contest. The Cougars, boasting an impressive 8-2 record, have been exceptional at home with a 6-0 record and a staggering +18.4 point scoring differential. Florida A&M arrives with a challenging 3-6 record, having struggled on the road with recent losses to Utah and Clemson. BYU's offensive firepower, averaging 83.9 points per game and making 10.9 three-pointers, contrasts sharply with Florida A&M's defensive vulnerabilities. Expect a one-sided affair with BYU heavily favored to secure a comfortable victory.

Here are the Florida A&M-BYU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida A&M-BYU Odds

Florida A&M: +33.5 (-104)

BYU: -33.5 (-118)

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Florida A&M vs. BYU

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Florida A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

While the odds may seem stacked against Florida A&M in their matchup against BYU, the Rattlers have the potential to pull off a stunning upset. Florida A&M's resilience and experience against tough opponents this season could prove invaluable. The Rattlers have faced challenging road games against Power 5 teams, which has prepared them for the hostile environment at the Marriott Center. Their balanced scoring attack, led by Jordan Chatman (7.8 ppg) and Milton Matthews (10.9 ppg), gives them multiple offensive options to keep BYU's defense guessing. Additionally, Florida A&M's bench strength, ranking 3rd nationally in bench scoring at 40.63 points per game, could be a game-changer, providing fresh legs and consistent offensive production throughout the contest.

Defensively, the Rattlers' ability to create turnovers, averaging 8.2 steals per game, could disrupt BYU's offensive rhythm. If Florida A&M can control the tempo, limit BYU's transition opportunities, and force turnovers, they could keep the game close and potentially pull off the upset. The Rattlers' recent home victories have built momentum and confidence within the team. If they can channel this energy into a strong start and weather BYU's initial offensive onslaught, Florida A&M might just find themselves in a position to shock the college basketball world. With their backs against the wall and nothing to lose, the Rattlers could embrace the underdog role and play with the freedom and intensity needed to overcome BYU's home-court advantage and secure an improbable victory.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The BYU Cougars are poised to secure a decisive victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers in their upcoming matchup at the Marriott Center. BYU's offensive prowess, averaging 83.9 points per game (37th nationally), will be too much for Florida A&M's defense to handle. The Cougars' balanced scoring attack, featuring multiple players averaging double figures, provides them with diverse offensive options that will keep the Rattlers' defense off-balance. BYU's exceptional three-point shooting, making 10.9 threes per game on 36.1% accuracy, will stretch Florida A&M's defense and create scoring opportunities. Additionally, BYU's rebounding dominance, ranking 25th nationally in defensive rebounds per game, will limit Florida A&M's second-chance opportunities and fuel their transition offense.

The Marriott Center's formidable home-court advantage will play a crucial role in BYU's success. With a home winning percentage of nearly 80% since 1971 and an impressive 87% over the last 21 seasons, BYU has established the Marriott Center as one of the toughest venues for visiting teams. The Cougars' 14-1 home record last season further emphasizes their dominance on their home court. Florida A&M's struggles on the road, including recent losses to Utah and Clemson, suggest they'll face an uphill battle in Provo. BYU's defensive efficiency, allowing just 65.5 points per game, coupled with their ability to force turnovers, will disrupt Florida A&M's offensive rhythm. With their offensive firepower, rebounding advantage, and the energy of the Marriott Center crowd behind them, BYU is set to overpower Florida A&M and secure a comfortable victory.

Final Florida A&M-BYU Prediction & Pick

In a heavily lopsided matchup, BYU is set to dominate Florida A&M at the Marriott Center. The computer model predicts a 86-63 BYU victory, suggesting the Cougars will likely cover the massive 33.5-point spread. BYU's impressive scoring differential (+18.4 points per game) and offensive firepower, averaging 83.9 points, contrast sharply with Florida A&M's road struggles. While the Rattlers have a solid 6-1 against-the-spread record, the sheer talent gap and BYU's home-court advantage make a blowout likely. The total of 148.5 points seems attainable, with BYU's high-octane offense and Florida A&M's potential garbage-time scoring.

Final Florida A&M-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU -33.5 (-118), Over 148.5 (-115)