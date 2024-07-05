Bethune-Cookman University will be represented well in the 2024 Paris Olympics starting this month, per a statement by the institution. Two former student-athletes will represent the institution and their respective countries on the world's biggest stage: Sade McCreath and Monae' Nichols. McCreath and Nichols are two former Wildcat track and field standouts and look to win a gold medal in Paris.

Sade McCreath, fondly remembered as Sade McCreath-Tardiel during her time with the Wildcats, is set to make waves in Paris as part of Canada's 4×100 Women's Relay Team. A native of Ajax, Ontario, McCreath has been a dominant force in track & field, competing under the guidance of former head coach Donald Cooper and current head coach Garon Jackson, who was an assistant coach at the time.

McCreath’s road to the Olympics has been paved with dedication and stellar performances. Her standout moment came at the World Athletic Relays, where she helped Team Canada clock an impressive 42.98-second finish, setting a new season-low time and securing their ticket to Paris. Her speed, agility, and teamwork will be crucial as she strives to bring home gold for Les Rouges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Track & Field (@texastechtf)

Joining McCreath in the pursuit of Olympic glory is Monae' Nichols, representing the United States in the Long Jump. Nichols has consistently demonstrated remarkable prowess and has established herself as one of the top long jumpers in the nation. Nichols secured her spot on Team USA during the Olympic Trials. On her sixth and final long jump attempt in Oregon, she needed exactly 6.86 meters to qualify. She nailed it perfectly.

Nichols will join fellow American long-jumpers Tara Davis-Woodhall, who finished first with a distance of seven meters, and Jasmin Moore, who was the runner-up with 6.98 meters. With Nichols placing third, the trio will now head to Paris to represent the United States. Nichols's talent and dedication have secured her a place on Team USA, drawing attention as she strives to achieve new heights in Paris. Both athletes aim to leave a lasting impression on the global stage, showcasing not only their countries but also the prowess and promise of HBCU athletes.

The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, will take place from July 26 to August 11. Coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics begins June 26, with the Opening Ceremonies on Peacock.