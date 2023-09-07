Just one game into the 2023 season, the Florida football team has lost a key contributor from its defense. Jadarrius Perkins said goodbye to the Florida football program Thursday, announcing that he's entering the transfer portal.

“I want to appreciate Dan Mullen and Scott Strickland for giving me the opportunity to be a Gator something I'll remember and cherish forever,” Jadarrius Perkins wrote in a message on Twitter. “With that being said I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal as a graduate. A really unfortunate situation I love all of my teammates that has kept me up throughout everything. Outside noise mean zero only the people in this circle knows the real and that's all that truly matter.

“Wishing my brothers luck in finishing this season you guys works so hard for it.”

In 12 games for Florida during the 2022 football season, Perkins had 14 tackles and an interception. Perkins had a tackle in the 2023 season opener, though it appeared he might not receive as much playing time as he did a year ago.

The Florida football team had a severely disappointing 24-11 loss to Utah in their first game of the season. The Gators failed to be competitive with the Utes, even though starting Utah quarterback Cam Rising missed the game as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. Florida lost by two touchdowns, despite holding Utah to 270 yards of total offense and outgaining their opponent by 76 yards.

The Gators should be able to pick up their first win of the season when they host McNeese Saturday.