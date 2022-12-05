By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Anthony Richardson is NFL-bound. Richardson, the starting quarterback at Florida football, officially announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft in a statement posted to his Twitter account on Monday.

Richardson said the following in a statement, “After much prayer. consideration, and speaking with my family, I have decided to forgo the upcoming bowl game and my remaining years of college eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. As I take the next step in my journey, I will always be a Gator and strive to make Gator nation proud.”

The Florida football quarterback thanked coach Billy Napier, his teammates and the staff, as well as his mother.

Anthony Richardson, a former 4-star recruit, appeared in 22 games during his Florida football career. While his game was a bit inconsistent in 2022, he did take a big step forward in the passing department, throwing for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

It’s his lethal ability as a dual-threat quarterback that likely prompted him to enter the NFL Draft. Richardson ran for 654 yards, scoring nine touchdowns on the ground while showing an ability to hurt defenses in multiple ways.

Richardson won’t play in Florida football’s Vegas Bowl game against Oregon State.

Despite that, he figures to draw some considerable NFL Draft interest from teams. Some mock drafts have had Richardson sneaking into the back end of the first round of the draft.

The talent is clearly there. It will be interesting to see how NFL teams value Anthony Richardson in a draft that figures to be a good one for quarterbacks.