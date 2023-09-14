Florida football has its biggest test of the season Saturday against SEC East foe No. 11 Tennessee. The Volunteers have quarterback Joe Milton, who is considered the best arm talent in college football.

Here is what coach Billy Napier said of the keys to a Florida win. Via ESPN:

“Napier told ESPN this week the keys to the game on offense are staying on schedule and eliminating negative plays. Defensively, he said the Gators need to get aligned to tempo and tackle in the open field. If they can do that and neutralize the Vols' returners on special teams, the Gators might pull the much-needed upset.”

Florida football won its home opener against McNeese this past week, 49-7. The Gators lost their season opener on the road against Utah, which did not have quarterback Cam Rising for the game, 24-11.

Florida is in its second season under Napier, who from 2018 to 2021 was the head coach at Louisiana.

Before then, Napier was offensive coordinator at Arizona State in 2017 following four years as wide receivers coach at Alabama. He was also an analyst at Alabama in 2011 after he spent four years on Clemson football's coaching staff, the last of which was as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Following the departure of Anthony Richardson to the NFL Draft, the Gators are led at quarterback this season by Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz. He has thrown for 526 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through two games.

Florida football's home game against Tennessee will be Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.