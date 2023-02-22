Jonathan Gannon is getting off to a fast start as the Arizona Cardinals new head coach. Unfortunately for Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier, that has resulted in a key member of his coaching staff getting poached, and it now looks like he has some work to do this offseason at a spot he might not have necessarily been expecting.

Gannon recently hired Florida’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach in Patrick Toney to be a defensive assistant for the Cardinals. While Napier has a strong staff alongside him, starting with his other co-defensive coordinator in Sean Spencer, finding a replacement for Toney, who is considered one of the best up-and-coming defensive minds in football, is going to be tough to do.

SOURCE: Florida DC Patrick Toney is leaving UF to join Jonathan Gannon’s staff with the Arizona Cardinals. The 32-year old Toney is regarded by many coaches as one of the game’s sharper young defensive minds. ESPN first reported the move. https://t.co/FhYH6SaAGf — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 22, 2023

For the Gators, this is going to be a tough loss. They finished fifth in the SEC with a 6-7 record in Napier’s first-year at the helm, and while changes are obviously needed, replacing Toney was one change that was not necessary. Spencer could immediately take over as the full-time defensive coordinator moving forward, but Napier could also try to find someone else to fill Toney’s prior role as well.

For Gannon and the Cardinals, landing a sharp defensive mind in Toney as a defensive assistant is a massive win. Gannon obviously has a background in defense himself, as he was previously the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, so he should be able to develop Toney into a strong coach to help Arizona’s defense improve. Whereas the Gators are hurting after Toney’s decision, the Cardinals are jumping for joy, and it will be interesting to see what path Napier takes to replace Toney’s loss.