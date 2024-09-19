It's no secret that Florida football has been “down bad” for a while now, as the kids say. The Gators suffered convincing losses to both No. 8 Miami and Texas A&M at home and yet head coach Billy Napier claims he's not worried about his job.

Former Florida running back Emmitt Smith is skeptical, though, via Up And Adams Show.

“Well, I'm not sure…I have mixed emotions. I think DJ Lagway gives us the best opportunity to be successful as an offensive unit because of his throwing ability and his ability to maneuver around in the pocket,” Smith said. “We…It's tough, it's so tough, because our schedule is going to be so tough. We still have LSU, we still got Georgia to play against, South Carolina, Tennessee, we got some tough games ahead of us, and we haven't really shown that we have the ability to go out and compete at the level that we need to.”

A road win against Mississippi State on Saturday would help boost confidence in the flailing program, but it still has a long way to go, and the road won't be easy. While South Carolina actually isn't on the schedule, Texas, Ole Miss, and Florida State are. The Longhorns, of course, currently top the AP Poll.

“It's gonna be very tough to watch this season. If coach is right that he has nothing to worry about, he can see a fourth year, kudos to him, but I'm not seeing it happen,” Smith admitted. “I think the losses are gonna tick a lot of people off. The loss this past weekend and the loss to Miami at home, both of those at home, and the way we lost those games is not a good look.”

Will the Gators survive?

Emmitt Smith has a point about Florida football

Napier insisted that he's not worried about his Florida future despite the rough start, and is focused on winning Saturday's game, via the program's YouTube channel.

“These are all hypothetical scenarios,” Napier said. “I think for me, I’m gonna try to model what I would expect from our players and some of those things I just talked about, I think that’s the whole key is that as a whole staff and throughout the organization, we have to model what we would expect from the players and want from the players. And that, for me, is total focus on the next opportunity to improve.”

At the end of the day, lip service can only go so far. In order to atone for a 41-17 loss to the Hurricanes and a 33-20 defeat to the Aggies, it must beat the Bulldogs convincingly.