Two disappointing SEC teams face off as Florida faces Mississippi State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Florida-Mississippi State prediction and pick.

Florida enters the game sitting at 1-2 on the year. They opened the year with a loss to Miami. While it was tight in the first quarter, with Florida down 7-3, Miami took off from there. They would be up 24-10 at the half, and take a 38-10 lead at the end of the third quarter. Miami would win 41-17. They would then face Samford. Florida started slow, leading just 14-0 at the half. Florida would take off from there, winning the game 45-7. Last week, they would face Texas A&M. Florida would be down 20-0 at the half, and would go on to lose the game 33-20.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State also are 1-2 on the year. They opened against Eastern Kentucky, winning the game 56-7. The next week they would be on the road at Arizona State. It was dominated by Arizona State early. They would take a 27-3 lead at the half. Mississippi would attempt a comeback, but would still fall 30-23. Last week, they face Toledo at home. Once again it was a slow start. Toledo would lead 28-3 at the half. It would be closer in the second half, but Toledo would win 41-17.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida-Mississippi State Odds

Florida: -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -220

Mississippi State: +6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 58.5 (-105)

Under: 58.5 (-115)

How to Watch Florida vs. Mississippi State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread/Win

Florida has been splitting time at quarterback this season. Graham Mertz has been the starting quarterback, but he has completed just 23 of 35 passes on the year for 286 yards. He has one touchdown and two interceptions while being sacked three times on the year. Meanwhile, DJ Langway has also seen plenty of time this year. He has completed 27 of 44 passes on the year for 541 yards. He has four touchdowns but has also thrown three interceptions and been sacked twice.

The top receiver this year has been Elijhah Badger. He has brought in 11 receptions this year for 260 yards and a touchdown. Eugene Wilson III has been the other major target on the year. He has 13 receptions on the year for 191 yards and a touchdown. Chimere Dike rounds out the top receivers this year. He has eight receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown. In the running game, Montrell Johnson Jr has led the way. He has run 33 times for 166 yards and three scores.

Florida is 112th in the nation in opponent points per game. They are also 121st in yards against per game while sitting 116th against the rush and 104th against the pass. Jordan Castle has been solid this year, tied for the lead in tackles this year while also defending two passes. Shemar James has a pass defended and an interception as well. Tyreak Sapp leads the team in sacks, with two on the year. Still, Florida has just two takeaways on the year while having just five total sacks.

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Blake Shapen has led the way on offense this year. He has completed 61 of 87 passes for 834 yards and seven scores. He has been intercepted just once, but he has been sacked then times on the year. Shapen has also run in a touchdown this year. The running game has not been good for Mississippi State this year. Keyvone Lee has led the way. He has carried the ball 21 times for just 88 yards and a score. Johnie Daniels has 18 carries for 81 yards as well, while Davon Booth has 20 carries for 58 yards and a score.

Kevin Coleman has led the receiving game. He has 16 receptions for 268 yards on the year, including an 80-yard reception. He has scored three times. Jordan Mosley has also been solid this year. He has 11 receptions for 183 yards while scoring once. Finally, Mario Craver has been solid. He has just five receptions but has gone for 130 yards and two scores.

Mississippi State is 106th in the nation in opponent points per game. They are also 100th in yards against per game, while sitting 130th against the run and 41st against the pass. Mississippi State has created just two takeaways. Elijah Cannon has an interception this year, bringing it back for a touchdown. They have also recovered a fumble.

Final Florida-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Mississippi State has been getting off to slow starts as of late. They have been outscored in the first half in their last two games 55-6. Still, both defenses have struggled heavily. They both allow a ton of points. Further, both teams have struggled against the pass. There will be plenty of points in this game, so take the over.

Final Florida-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Over 58.5 (-105)