DJ Lagway is set to take over the Florida quarterback room in 2025 but will have to compete for the starting job. The Gators confirmed that they received a commitment from former Charlotte quarterback Deshawn Purdie through the transfer portal, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Despite a promising showing after landing in Gainesville as the top quarterback recruit of the class of 2024, Lagway will engage in a positional battle with Purdie. The former 49er threw for 1,802 yards in 2024 with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Like Lagway, Purdie just completed his freshman season and became Charlotte's permanent starting quarterback in Week 5. A three-star recruit out of Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore, Purdie was ranked outside of the top 100 quarterbacks of the class that Lagway led.

In the eight games Purdie started for Charlotte, the 49ers went 5-3, including 4-3 in conference play. He was responsible for all five of the team's wins in their disappointing 5-7 season.

Regardless of the move, Lagway will still have the inside track to start Week 1 in 2025. The star freshman was up-and-down with his accuracy in 2024 but led Florida to a 6-1 record in his seven starts. His resume already includes wins over No. 9-ranked Ole Miss and No. 22-ranked LSU down the stretch of the regular season. Lagway also led the Gators to a 33-8 win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Even if Lagway retains the job — as many expect him to — Purdie will add depth to a previously depleted position. Florida will lose sixth-year Graham Mertz in 2025, whose career ended with a torn ACL.

Florida looks to build on momentum in 2025

Although Florida's 2024 season did not go as many fans had hoped, the Gators have significant momentum to build on in the future. With Mertz out of the picture, the DJ Lagway era will soon be fully underway in Gainesville.

Along with Lagway, the Gators will return freshman running back Jadan Baugh in 2025, who led the team with 673 rushing yards. Starting pass-catchers Eugene Wilson II and Hayden Hansen will also return, giving head coach Billy Napier a lot to work with.

The excitement surrounding Florida's offense only grows with their recent addition from the transfer portal. The Gators received a commitment from UCLA star receiver J. Michael Sturdivant on Dec. 19 to bolster their pass-catching unit.

Sturdivant had just 315 receiving yards in 2024 but was limited to seven games. As a freshman in 2022, he recorded a career-high 775 yards and seven touchdowns with California. Since then, he has been capped by injuries and subpar quarterback play but is set to become one of Lagway's most dynamic weapons.