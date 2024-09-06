The Florida football team is reeling after a 41-17 loss in The Swamp to rival Miami football, a game that has cast major doubt on the status of head coach Billy Napier. Now, the Gators are in for more challenges after it was announced that a contributing wideout from last Saturday's game has gone down with an ACL injury.

Kahleil Jackson, who caught one ball for 13 yards during last Saturday's loss, was ruled out for the rest of the season. His father, Gators legend and fellow wideout Willie Jackson, shared an update that was published on Friday.

“He's okay — doing well,” Jackson's father said. “We had to get (surgery) done to try to get back next season.”

The news is especially troubling not just for the sake of Jackson himself but also for his prospects as a potential go-to guy in OC Rob Sale's offense. Jackson had 21 catches for 251 yards and a touchdown last season with Florida football and appeared to be carving out a name for himself as a player, not just as Willie Jackson's son.

The news came ahead of Florida football's matchup with the Samford Bulldogs this weekend, which is being viewed as a must-win along with three other games by national analysts. Napier also made headlines with the naming of DJ Lagway as starting quarterback after his team's debacle vs. the Hurricanes of Miami football.

Jackson's journey with Gators

Gators' matchup with Samford on the horizon

The Bulldogs are set to come calling at 7:30 p.m. in The Swamp on Saturday, a prime time game that could become a showcase platform for Napier's athletes. Florida is a big favorite in the game as expected but that doesn't mean that Coach Napier won't have the troops ready.

A blowout victory appears to be a prerequisite for re-igniting any hopes for Coach Napier's Florida football team this season. Coach Napier and the Gators need to start winning over their fans ASAP or he could find himself on a progressively hotter seat with each passing week.

Next week's game vs. Texas A&M is the perfect opportunity for Napier to restore faith in his squad heading toward the meat of the SEC Conference football season.