The future of Florida football commit Jaden Rashada with the team may be in jeopardy after he reportedly asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent to play for the Gators on Wednesday and the termination of a $13 million NIL agreement with the Gator Collective, according to multiple sources.

Jaden Rashada initially agreed to a $13 million with Gator Collective, a Florida Gators name, image and likeness (NIL) club that represents 150+ different athletes across nine different sports, according to their website. Rashada decommitted from the University of Miami and flipped to Florida football after signing the deal.

“I would venture to say the Gator Collective is paying more guaranteed money than any group in the country,” said Eddie Rojas, CEO of the Gator Collective. “When I write a contract, I want to make sure that we actually have the money in our account.”

The deal was thought to have “dramatically exceeded” what the Collective could afford. Rojas sent a termination letter regarding the $13 million contract in early December, though there are conflicting accounts on why the deal crumbled, the Athletic staff writer G. Allan Taylor wrote in a Friday article.

Harlen Rashada, father of Jaden, said his son never filed for a release from his letter of intent. The family is “working through some things right now with Florida and hoping that they get resolved soon,” Harlen told 247Sports.

The composite 4-star quarterback out of Pittsburg, California passed up offers from LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oenn State and Auburn when he signed his letter of intent with the Gators in December. The 6-foot-4-inch quarterback became the highest-rated recruit in a 2023 recruiting class that ranked 13th in the nation and sixth in the Southeastern Conference, according to 247Sports.

Florida offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara and offensive coordinator Rob Sale took point in earning Rashada’s commitment over the six other schools that sent multiple recruiters his way.