Published November 11, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Florida football scored a huge victory over Miami off the field on Thursday night, as 2023 4-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada shockingly changed his commitment to the Gators.

Rashada released a statement on his Twitter account explaining the reasoning behind his decision. Alongside the statement was a video of Rashada doing the ‘Gator chomp’ after stepping out of a Lamborghini.

In a statement, Rashada said the following, “Over the past few months, I’ve been weighing my options heavily… I have dreamed of playing SEC football since I was a little kid. After a lot of prayer, conversations with my family and those close to me. I have decided to change my commitment and play for the University of Florida.”

Rashada went on to say that he has respect for Miami but wants to be a part of “something very special” that Billy Napier has going on with Florida football.

The 4-star recruit had originally committed to Miami football back in June, though the announcement was mired in controversy after it was reported that Rashada had turned down an $11 million offer from The Gator Collective, an officially partnered NIL fund.

The offer was $1.5 million more than the one Rashada received from Miami booster John Ruiz. The 4-star QB’s agent Mike Caspino defended his client from angry Florida football fans, saying that his client was “chasing one thing, a national championship.”

Now, the newest member of the Florida football program is flaunting a Lamborghini in his video reveal. It’s some more magic on the 2023 recruiting trail by Napier, who has the Gators ranked inside the top 10, per 247 Sports.

Perhaps Napier is building something very special in Gainesville.