The Florida State football program started its 2024 campaign with an intense matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Florida State fought hard but fell victim to a tough 24-21 loss, as WWE star Sheamus predicted. As a result, the upset to their ACC foe has fans on social media not pleased.

The game came down to the wire. Georgia Tech had the football with five seconds left in the game and kicked a clutch field goal that delivered them their first win of the season.

Fans were quick to criticize FSU, with one user claiming their College Football Playoff hopes are gone:

“Florida State has been eliminated from the College Football Playoff,” CJ Vogel posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, one fan jumped to Florida State's defense, claiming they still have a chance.

“Not really, until a team has at least 2 losses they still got a great chance, and heck, they in the ACC and could have 4 losses as long as they win the conference they in. People gonna have to quickly realize the 12 team playoff changes a lot,” the user responded.

Nevertheless, fans were still disappointed with the Seminoles' debut, especially considering the community was upset the team did not make the 2023-24 CFP.

“[Florida State's loss] reminds me of when California had 1 loss and thought they deserved a rematch against USC. Texas played and it was the greatest game of all time. Florida State is one of those that complains but continues this mediocre play unless against scrubs,” the user posted.

Here are a few more comical reactions to the loss:

Florida State football looks to bounce back early

The Seminoles had a tough day on Saturday, but they can use their loss to bounce back in their next matchup. The team must address its lack of offense. Florida State totaled 291 yards on the day compared to Georgia Tech's 336 yards. In addition, the Yellow Jackets outperformed the Seminoles on the ground, amassing 190 rushing yards.

DJ Uiagalelei led Florida State with 193 passing yards with his lead target being Ja'Khi Douglas, who totaled 55 receiving yards off 4 receptions. Thankfully, Florida State's offense did not surrender any fumbles or interceptions. They also went 2-for-3 on fourth-down conversions.

The 0-1 Seminoles will have a chance at redemption against Boston College at home on Sep. 2. As week 1 showed, Florida State cannot let their guard down. They must come out hot and execute to get the win and stay high in the top-25 rankings.