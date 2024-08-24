Week 0 of the 2024 college football season is upon us, and ESPN's College GameDay has made its way to Dublin, Ireland for the very first time. The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will open their season in the country at Aviva Stadium, and College GameDay has tapped a pretty special guest to be the first guest picker of the season. WWE superstar Sheamus, who is from Ireland, selected his picks for the opening week games on Saturday during an appearance on the ESPN staple.

Sheamus made some astute selections on Saturday, including the Georgia Bulldogs as SEC champion and the Ohio State Buckeyes as Big Ten champs. He also selected FSU as ACC champions yet picked Georgia Tech to win Saturday's matchup in Dublin. A surprising selection of Notre Dame to win the national championship fired up a lot of the fans in attendance at GameDay, yet they turned on the pro wrestler a bit when he chose the Yellow Jackets to be victorious in the season-opening matchup. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see just how many of the former champion's selections are correct as the season unfolds.

Sheamus, Florida State and Georgia Tech look to finish 2024 strong

Currently ranked at No.10 in the AP preseason poll, the Seminoles look to start the season off strong with a win in Dublin on Saturday. After a heartbreaking exclusion from the College Football Playoff last season, Florida State would clinch an automatic spot in the new 12-team CFP if they win the ACC. Many analysts and fans think they will do just that, but they do face a pretty tough opening matchup against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets bring back a lot of talent as well in head coach Brent Key's second full season in charge. Quarterback Haynes King had an amazing first season in Atlanta and will look to continue that form this season. If he can improve, then Georgia Tech might be able to take the next step and capture the ACC title. However, they will need to get past the favored Seminoles Saturday. The matchup could very well be a “banger,” to steal a line from today's celebrity guest picker.

As for Sheamus, the longtime WWE superstar is in the midst of a feud with fellow United Kingdom wrestler Pete Dunne on Monday Night Raw. He defeated Dunne in the opening match of Raw on Monday night, yet it appears their issues are far from over. He's also dealing with Imperium, the duo of European wrestlers including World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and the dangerous Ludwig Kaiser. Once Sheamus is done with Dunne, then a championship match against Gunther for the title might be in his future. The Irishman will look to add yet another title reign to his long resume before 2024 ends in a few months.