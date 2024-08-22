ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college football season opens in Dublin, Ireland with an ACC battle as Florida State faces Georgia Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Florida State-Georgia Tech prediction and pick.

Florida State and fifth-year head coach Mike Norvell are looking for a repeat of last year. They went 12-0 in the regular season and then won the ACC, but due to an injury to Jordan Travis, the College Football Playoff committee chose not to include Florida State in the playoffs. They would go to the Orange Bowl, falling 63-3 to Georgia.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech went bowling last year as well. It was a 7-6 season in 2023 for Brent Key in his first full season. They would go to the Gasparilla Bowl where they would face UCF. Georgia Tech would take that game 30-17.

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread/Win

With Jordan Travis gone, the quarterback position will be led by DJ Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei was solid last year at Oregon State. He threw for 2,639 yards and 21 touchdowns while throwing just seven interceptions. Further, he ran in six touchdowns on the group while adding 219 yards. He will not be the same dynamic playmaker that Jordan Travis was, but he is still a quality quarterback who can move the ball. He will be throwing the ball to Hykeem Williams, Ja'Khi Douglas, and Malik Benson. Williams did not see a lot of time last year, taking in just five receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. Still, the Sophmore will be looking to take the next step this season.

Douglas was solid at times last year as well. He brought in 14 receptions for 243 yards last year, including two receptions for 13 yards in the bowl game. Meanwhile, Malik Benson brought in 13 receptions for 162 yards and a score last year for Alabama. Trey Benson is off to the NFL so there will also be a new running back for Florida State. Lawrance Toafili will get plenty of time. He had 69 carries last year for 463 yards and four touchdowns. He was great in the ACC title game, running for 118 yards and a score, but did not play in the bowl game. Roydell Williams will join him in the backfield. The former Alabama running backs went for 560 yards on 111 carries and five scores last year.

On defense, the pass rush should still be great. They did lose Jared Verse to the NFL, but Patrick Payton is back, and with him are his seven sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss. Marvin Jones Jr. comes in from Georgia on the other side to help out. In the secondary, one of the best corner combinations in the nation sits. Fentrell Cypress broke up eight passes last year, while Azareye'h Thomas broke up ten passes.

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Haynes King will be back as the quarterback for Georgia Tech this year. King threw for 2,842 yards last year and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for 737 yards and 10 scored on the ground in 2023. Still, turnovers were an issue for King. He threw 16 interceptions last year. Now in his second year in the Georgia Tech system, King should be better this year. He will be throwing to his top targets from last year Eric Singleton, Malik Rutherford, and Tight End Brent Seither. Singleton was solid last year. He has 48 receptions for 714 yards and six scores. On the other side, Rutherford brought in 46 receptions for 502 yards and four scores. Seither had just seven receptions, going for 101 yards with four scores.

Seither was also a solid blocking tight end last year. The Georgia Tech running game was great last year. Jamal Haynes will be the lead back this year for Georgia Tech. Haynes was great last year, coming away with 1,059 yards and seven scores last year. That includes running for 81 yards against Georgia, and then 128 in the bowl game win over UCF.

On defense, Georgia Tech did struggle with the run last season. They do have a fair amount of returning production, starting with Kyle Efford. Efford led the team in stops last year with 81. Georgia Tech also brings in transfer EJ Lightsey from Georgia to help in the linebacking core. Further, Clayton Powell-Lee is back, and he was second on the team in tackles last year from his safety position.

Final Florida State-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

While Georgia Tech was a bowl team last year and has made strides in the right direction, this team will not an able to hang with Florida State. Georgia Tech has a solid quarterback in Haynes King, but with a great pass rush and secondary from Florida State, he will be neutralized. To keep the game close, Georgia Tech is going to have to keep it on the ground to avoid turnovers. Still, the Florida State defense is too good for Georgia Tech. Florida State will be able to build a lead in this one and take an easy win.

Final Florida State-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: -10.5 (-112)