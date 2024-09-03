The Florida State football team is in danger of starting the season 0-2 and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is catching the brunt of the grief from social media. Now in his fifth year playing college football and for his third program after stints at Clemson and Oregon State, Uiagalelei entered halftime only completing 8-of-22 passes (36.4%) for 117 yards. It hasn't been pretty with DJU missing on a nearly wide-open receiver in the end zone with boos raining down from the home crowd.

With a half to play, there's still plenty of football to be played, but Boston College could also make this contest ugly.

How DJ Uiagalelei ended up leading Florida State football

Uiagalelei did have a bit of a reemergence in his collegiate career last season with the Oregon State Beavers. After beginning his journey with the Clemson Tigers, the 6-foot-4, 252 lb. signal-caller transferred to OSU for the 2023 season. He finished that year with 2,638 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Beavers finished 8-5 that year.

After seeing Jordan Travis flourish with Florida State football after transferring to the school in 2019, Uiagalelei felt they would be a natural fit. He said as much when he talked to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Florida State's offense plays to my strengths. They push the ball down the field. They're going to take deep shots. They have playmakers all around there. Coach Norvell does an unbelievable job scheming for opponents. He's a guy that's a smart football mind.”

After back-to-back 10+ win seasons, including a 13-win campaign in 2023, this season is shaping up like a disaster. A shocking season-opening loss against the Yellow Jackets is already in the books, and another ACC loss is looming.

“They asked, ‘How are you doing as a person?' They said, ‘I'm here for you, not just as a coach, but also as a friend,’” Uiagalelei said. “That's something that I value and had at Oregon State with Coach Smith and Coach (Brian) Lindgren. … Obviously they are about the right stuff.”

Hopefully with so many games left on the schedule, Uiagalelei can find some silver linings if this contest against Boston College doesn't pan out.