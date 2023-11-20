The senior ends his Florida State career two wins shy of a berth in the College Football Playoff. Can the Seminoles make it without him?

Florida State football's national championship hopes took a massive hit on Monday with the confirmation that starting quarterback Jordan Travis is out for the season with a leg injury. The senior ends his college football career two wins shy of a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Florida State can still get there, but its chances of going all the way are significantly impacted by Travis' injury. The 23-year-old wrote a heartfelt message to his teammates, coaches and fans as he bid farewell to the playing field at Florida State.

“Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true,” Travis said in a statement. “I am humbled, honored and forever grateful. The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead. I am excited to be by my brothers' sides every day as we continue our attack. We're all we got, we're all we need. Job's not finished. Go Noles!”

Travis won 21 games over the last two seasons and was firmly in the race for the Heisman Trophy this year. He ends his college football career with a 29-10 record, tossing 66 touchdown passes to 20 interceptions, with 31 more scores on the ground.

Florida State football now has to navigate the rest of what they hope is at least another month-long season and find a way into the dance come New Year's Day without Jordan Travis. The Seminoles have one game left in the regular season, a road test against Florida, before a date with Louisville in the ACC Championship Game.

Can Florida State get into the College Football Playoff? We'll find out soon enough.