Former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is opening up about how much his injury has affected him.

Former Florida State football player Jordan Travis still has a bitter taste in his mouth from his team being left out of this past season's College Football Playoff. Florida State missed the CFP despite of a 13-0 record in the ACC. Travis suffered a devastating season ending ankle injury that was seen by some as a reason that Florida State didn't get in.

“It felt like it was my fault,” Travis said Sunday, per The Athletic. “That was probably the worst feeling I’ve had in a long time in my life. That sucked, for sure. I feel like I let a lot of people down.”

Travis got hurt in a November game against North Alabama. While Florida State was able to keep winning without him, the offense didn't look the same. The CFP committee stated injuries are considered when deliberating which teams should go to the playoff. Florida State football was left out, then got blown out by Georgia 63-3 in the Orange Bowl.

“At the end of the day, I couldn’t control that,” Travis added. “God has a plan for everything.”

The former Florida State football quarterback believes his team would have won the CFP if admitted in 2023. Travis is now on the mend, working his way back to health in the hopes of getting drafted in the NFL. He's in a walking boot, per The Athletic, but looking forward to the future.

“We’re taking steps,” Travis added. “At this moment, I get to wake up in the morning, so I’m blessed, and I’ll have a smile on my face no matter what. I’ll be out here pretty soon.”