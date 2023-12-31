Florida State Coach Mike Norvell's voice cracked as he described his team's tough loss to Georgia.

The Florida State football team became the post child for perceived injustices in college football after an undefeated regular season that left them on the outside looking in of the 2024 College Football Playoff.

Now, the Seminoles are reeling after a 63-3 loss at the hands of the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Prior to the game Georgia football coach Kirby Smart blasted Seminoles players for opting out of the prestigious Orange Bowl game and matchup. The tough loss led to wild reactions on social media.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock during Saturday's disappointing loss, Norvell welled up with emotion. He offered his honest thoughts on the situation afterward.

A ‘Difficult Night' for Norvell's Team

Norvell's voiced cracked as he spoke about his team's blowout loss next to Florida State football linebacker Kalen DeLoach at a press conference, whom he called a ‘warrior' among other key players who he said ‘battled' vs. the defending champs.

“First off, tonight was a very difficult night,” he said according to a post from Logan B. Robinson on Twitter. “You know it's been a very difficult month, to be honest with you,” he added while praising his team for their accomplishments over the course of the season.

NFL Draft, Offseason Await Florida State Football

The Seminoles have several NFL Draft prospects including Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman, running back Trey Benson, tight end Jaheim Bell and others.

Which players decide to return to Tallahassee could determine whether Norvell and his team make it to the College Football Playoff's inaugural 12-team event next winter.

Star quarterback Jordan Travis is among them the Seminoles players who won't be returning. He summed up his time with Florida State football with a memorable quote earlier this month.

“The great memories created here at FSU will never fade,” he said.