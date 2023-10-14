Florida State football fans are holding their breath at the moment, as star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered an apparent injury and headed off the field to the locker room right before the half in their game against Syracuse, per Warchant on Twitter.

It's unclear what injury Travis suffered but he appeared to be hurt after a blindside hit left him grabbing his non-throwing hand, per Ben Sigwart on Twitter. Brendan Sonnone of 247 Sports adds that Travis kept holding his left hand, which appeared to be swollen and discolored in the outer two digits.

Hopefully for the sake of Florida State football, Travis who came back out onto the field for the second half, will be able to stay out of harm's way the rest of the game.

The Seminoles, who took a two-touchdown lead into the locker room at halftime, don't necessarily need Travis in the second half to win this game.

But there's no understating the impact that a potential long-term Travis injury would have on Florida State football, which has maintained their undefeated record and standing as the no. 4 ranked team in the nation through six weeks of play.

Should Travis, who entered play Saturday with 12 touchdowns against one interception and the 11th-best QBR mark in the nation, be hurt badly, the Seminoles would be in danger of falling out of the College Football Playoff race.

Fortunately for the Seminoles, Travis seems to be managing the injury well. It will certainly be something to monitor throughout the contest and in the postgame, though.