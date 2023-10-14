Another week, another catch by Florida State football wide receiver Keon Coleman that boggles the mind. This time, Coleman, who is rising up NFL Draft boards seemingly by the play, rose up with defender draped on his hip to snag a Jordan Travis first-quarter pass with one hand. The catch was so good that you might just have to watch it twice.

This is nothing new for Coleman, who has been one of the best wide receivers in the nation so far this year.

And Coleman certainly wasn't finished after the one-handed grab, as he hauled in a 58-yard touchdown reception from Travis in the second quarter to boost Florida State football's lead.

He's coming up huge for a Seminoles team that is without star receiver Johnny Wilson, as he's already exceeded the 100-yard receiving mark in just one half of football in what could be a monster game against an Orange secondary that looks helpless against him.

Coleman, a transfer from Michigan State, had tallied 278 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, tied for fourth in the nation entering play on Saturday.

NFL Draft scouts are certainly taking notice.

Keon Coleman's NFL Draft stock

Coleman entered the season regarded as a top-30 prospect and a top-4 wide receiver by The Athletic's NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler.

However, his strong start to the season could catapult him into the conversation as the second-best wideout in the 2024 NFL Draft class behind Ohio State supernova Marvin Harrison Jr.

Coleman, who is 6-4 and 215 pounds, has the size to be an alpha-type receiver in the NFL, as well as a big-play threat down the field.

The Florida State football star seems poised to do wonders for his stock once again with this performance against Syracuse.