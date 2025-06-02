Miami (FL) football could shake up the college football recruiting world to start June. One 2026 visitor is hinting at commitment — following his meeting with Mario Cristobal.

Four-star running back Derrek Cooper reopened his recruiting process one year ago, decommitting from Georgia. But he delivered a glowing review of Miami via Hayes Fawcett of On3 on Sunday. Including chatting with running backs coach Matt Merritt.

“Sitting down with Coach Merritt and Cristobal was great. I was shown how I would be used in the offensive scheme. It would mean a lot to put on for the crib especially since I grew up in it,” Cooper said.

The RB's last sentence reveals his ties to South Beach. He's a native of Fort Lauderdale and stars for Chaminade-Madonna Prep, which annually pumps out college football talent including for the Hurricanes. Cooper paints the verbal picture that he's a high priority for Miami.

Miami, Mario Cristobal has offensive stars to replace 

Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (80) catches the football against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cristobal has multiple spots to fill ahead of 2025. It's more than Cam Ward and Elijah Arroyo too.

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on while Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) walks by before the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Florida beefs up offensive line by winning recruit over Georgia, AlabamaLorenzo J Reyna ·
Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) and defensive lineman Bryce Young (30) move in during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Lincoln Riley’s ‘big goal’ for Jayden Maiava in 2025Lorenzo J Reyna ·
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to the play calling on the sideline during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders blasts negative pre-draft rumors around Shedeur SandersPreston Byers ·
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) jumps into the arms of head coach Kenny Dillingham after the the Sun Devils upset the (16) Utah Utes 27-19 at Mountain America Stadium.
Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham makes ‘blue blood’ claim after 2024 successLorenzo J Reyna ·
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin gives a thumbs up while walking off the field after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin loses 2-way athlete armed with 22 offersLorenzo J Reyna ·
It's time that HBCU athletics leaders take inspiration from the NBA and look to innovate with their media rights.
HBCUs must innovate with sports media rights; use the NBA as inspirationRandall Barnes ·

The ‘Canes need a new lead running back for the future. Damien Martinez is off to the Seattle Seahawks, landing in the seventh round of the April draft.

Cooper can't attend the Coral Gables campus until 2026. Or any university in general since that's his high school graduation year. But he'd add to a growing and intriguing '26 class if he chooses Miami.

Cristobal and his staff have put together a top 10 recruiting class already. They sit at ninth nationally per 247Sports. Miami bolstered the class by landing prized five-star tackle Jackson Cantwell. But the ‘Canes have other future cornerstones coming.

The Hurricanes landed Camdin Portis (son of Hurricanes RB legend Clinton) in the current recruiting cycle. Miami also flipped Georgia cornerback commit Jontavius Wyman in April. The ‘Canes even added a potential Martinez replacement already. Four-star Javion Mallory verbally committed back in March.

Adding the local talent Cooper, though, likely changes Miami's recruiting ranking. That'll mean the ‘Canes will threaten to shake up the top five — plus field the Atlantic Coast Conference's top class.