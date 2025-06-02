The Michigan football team is hoping to land a commitment from one its top offensive targets, and it won’t be long before we hear a decision. Five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell is down to eight schools, and he will announce his commitment on July 5th.

“BREAKING: Elite 2026 WR Calvin Russell will announce his Commitment July 5th between these 8 Schools, he tells me for @On3Recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 195 WR from Opa Locka, FL is ranked as the No. 4 WR in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry).”

Calvin Russell will choose between Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Florida State, Florida, LSU, North Carolina and Syracuse.

Russell is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #21 player in the 2026 class, the #3 WR and the #2 player in the state of Florida. Russell currently attends Northwestern High School in Miami, FL. The Hurricanes will be a tough team for Michigan to beat here.

“Hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone,” Russell’s scouting report reads. “Owns more of a slender build, but has measured over 6-foot-5 multiple times and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Isn’t exactly the most polished route runner at this stage, but creates separation with unexpected suddenness for such a longer strider. Superb body control tends to create even more of a disadvantage for defensive backs as he wins 50-50 battles with timing and positioning.”

If Michigan does land a commitment from Russell, there is a chance that he plays basketball for the Wolverines as well.

“Not going to outrun every tackle, but is quick to hit the gas and can make some dynamic cuts in traffic,” the scouting report continues. “Spent much of freshman and sophomore seasons repping as a run first-quarterback out of necessity before settling in as a must-look option in Year 3 for a storied Miami Northwestern program that captured a 3A championship. Will need to add some body armour to a rather wiry frame in hopes of improving play strength and buy into the process at the school of his choice, but should be viewed as a potential impact pass catcher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be positioned all around the field in hopes of creating mismatches. One of those good-at-everything athletes that could legitimately play two spots in college as he’s also being recruited by basketball high majors.”

Calvin Russell is one of the best WRs in the 2026 class, and the Michigan football team needs WRs. This would be a massive get.