Florida State football's fourth ranked team is going to be shorthanded when it plays Saturday against Syracuse.

ESPN reports star wide receiver Johnny Wilson is out of the game due to a lower body injury sustained in a game against Virginia Tech. Wilson had to leave that contest after scoring two touchdowns due to the injury.

Florida State football: Johnny Wilson's impressive season

Wilson is having an outstanding year. He leads the undefeated Seminoles in receiving yards, with 357 on 20 receptions. He has two touchdowns on the season. ESPN reports Florida State football coach Mike Norvell was generally optimistic about Wilson's return. The Seminoles were taking it “day-by-day,” Norvell said.

Florida State is having an outstanding year, partly due to Wilson's production. The Seminoles are currently undefeated at 5-0 and in position for a spot in the College Football Playoff as one of the best teams not only in the ACC, but in the country. The Seminoles already have wins over LSU and Clemson. Although Wilson is out, the team did get some good news this week, however. Tight end Jaheim Bell and linebacker Tatum Bethune will play today, according to ESPN as well.

Syracuse is 4-2 entering Saturday's game. The Orange have dropped their last two games, which came against Clemson and North Carolina. Both were blowout losses and the Orange enter this clash on Saturday against Florida State football desperately seeking a win to right the ship that is their season.

Florida State is tied with Louisville for first in the ACC standings at 3-0. Kickoff is at noon eastern.