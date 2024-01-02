Jordan Travis reacts to the Rose Bowl.

Florida State football star quarterback Jordan Travis is still not over the fact that the Seminoles were not given a ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinals. For Travis, the Seminoles definitely deserved to have one of the four spots in the semis, and nothing is going to change his mind about it. After the Michigan Wolverines took the Alabama Crimson Tide down at the Rose Bowl Monday night, Travis immediately went on his phone to post an intriguing message on X, likely about the Michigan-Alabama contest.

🫠 — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) January 2, 2024

Florida State went undefeated in the regular season and beat the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Championship Game. While many thought the Seminoles had a strong CFP case, others did not think Florida State football was going to be as powerful as the team with Travis under center. It can be remembered that Travis went down with a season-ending leg injury during a home game against the North Alabama Lions on Nov. 18.

Jordan Travis' injury was a painful hit to Florida State football's CFP dreams

Despite losing Travis, Florida State thumped the Florida Gators in the next game and the Cardinals in the aforementioned conference title game. Where the Seminoles got exposed was at the Capital One Orange Bowl where they were destroyed by the Georgia Bulldogs to the tune of a 63-3 score.

Florida State will go down as perhaps one of the biggest what-ifs in recent college football history. Had Travis avoided a serious injury, the Noles probably would have earned a spot in the CFP semis.