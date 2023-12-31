Could Florida State have beat Georgia if Jordan Travis played?

The Florida State football team took a tough blow in its Orange Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Seminoles suffered a blowout 63-3 loss in the absence of star quarterback Jordan Travis. Travis was phenomenal during his time at FSU. Now, he bids a heartfelt goodbye with a social media post.

Jordan Travis reminisces on his time with the Seminoles in a brief farewell

Travis gave the Florida State football community a gut-wrenching, but warm message after the team's tough loss:

“Thank you Florida State University. Thank you to my teammates and coaches. What a journey and I wouldn't change a thing. ‘Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.' God is great all the d**n time, ” Travis said, per his X account.

The FSU star is understandably emotional in his reflection. Travis has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the country during his Seminoles tenure. In 2022, he threw for 3,214 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. He was on a tear during 2023 until a leg injury ended his season early.

Before the injury, Travis threw 2,756 yards and 20 TDs while boasting a QBR of 80.1. He was instrumental in leading the Seminoles to an undefeated record. Of course, Florida State's winning streak ended against the mighty Georgia football squad.

The Bulldogs lit the Orange Bowl up with an offensive clinic and played hounding defense. Carson Beck threw for 203 yards and two TDs, but Georgia RB Kendall Milton shined on the ground. Milton rushed for 104 yards and two TDs.

The 2023-24 season may not have ended the way Jordan Travis and Seminoles fans envisioned, but the future is bright for the program.